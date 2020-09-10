Mum’s vigil for son viciously stabbed at his home

A distraught mother is hoping her teenage son will pull through after four days on life support following a vicious stabbing.

A mum is praying her son pulls through after a fourth day in hospital fighting for his life following a weekend stabbing.

Jake Wilson, 18, was stabbed in the neck and stomach in the vicious attack at a share house in Darra in Brisbane's southwest.

Richlands Magistrates Court heard on Monday that Codey Eig, 19, picked up a kitchen knife during a fight at the house.

He allegedly stabbed his housemate in front of four young women living in the house, including his girlfriend, the court heard.

Jake's grieving mother, Kym Marie Wilson, said she would always love her son and was devastated he was now on life support in Princess Alexandra Hospital.

He was initially in a critical condition, but yesterday morning was upgraded to stable.

Ms Wilson said Jake had previously lost his father, Terry, which made it even harder.

"I wish his pop was there for him to support Jake and help him get through this,'' she said.

"Jake's very social, friendly with everyone.

"He loves football and the Rabbitohs.''

Jake also has two brothers and a sister, who are devastated too.

Eig was denied bail by Magistrate Stuart Shearer, who said Eig had a string of other recent offences including two knife offences.

"He is not getting bail. You don't stab someone in the abdomen and the neck so hard you break off the knife handle inside them if you're acting in self defence,'' Mr Shearer said.

"Shanking the s**t out of someone and hoping they die (which Wilson alleged said to police) - even if everything else he said is true - is not proportionate to the threat.''

Mr Shearer said Eig also allegedly told police: "I hope the c**t dies''.

Eig's lawyer, Reece Foster, said his client acted in self defence.

A photo of Codey Eig on his Facebook account.

Mr Foster said Eig was backed into a corner and picked up the knife to defend himself after the victim "came at him'' with another knife.

Mr Foster said his client "resisted instinctually'' but after stabbing his housemate he ran across the street to ask a neighbour to call an ambulance.

Neighbour Dirk Jamieson said Eig, his girlfriend, the victim and three other girls had lived in the house for about four months.

Mr Jamieson, a software developer, said he heard screaming but ignored it until Eig ran over to his house, holding a bloody kitchen knife, and asked for help.

Eig, who was charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, was remanded in custody to reappear in Richlands Magistrates Court on November 9.

The Darra house where Codey Eig allegedly stabbed his housemate, Jake Wilson.

Originally published as Mum's vigil for son viciously stabbed in share-house