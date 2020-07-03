Mum’s ‘real’ parenting post cops backlash

An Aussie mum who has two children with autism has defended a post in which she said she “hates” the condition after it copped backlash.

Sarah Mills, 33, detailed the difficult reality of being a special needs parent saying she "hates" the developmental disorder that affects a persons ability to communicate and interact on varying levels.

Ms Mills, from the Mid North Coast, NSW said that two of her three children - Hendrix, 10, Monroe, 7, and Morrison, 3 - have been diagnosed with autism, while the third is currently undergoing testing.

Her post sparked a massive debate after she shared it to her Facebook page, among The Stars.

Many liked and shared the remark, praising the mum for being "real" and "honest" - while others have slammed her for speaking negatively about autism.

"I love my children more than anything in this world. But I hate autism with every inch of my being," Ms Mills began the post.

"I know as autism parents we are supposed to love it, embrace it and celebrate it. But today I am battered. I am bruised. I am traumatised.

"I would never wish this journey on anyone. I am so angry at this label, this one simple word that instantly means that I am supposed to be shouting with pride from the rooftops."

Ms Mills went on to say she lives at the mercy of "unpredictable, uncontrollable mood swings", from a child who is growing "stronger, smarter, and crueller with each meltdown".

'GROWING EPIDEMIC'

She also said there is a growing epidemic which sees more and more children diagnosed with autism every single day.

"The glamorisation of autism makes me feel so inadequate. The stigma around carers who struggle, or parents who fear it, makes me feel like a complete failure," she said.

"Autism isn't a colourful puzzle piece that needs celebrating. It can be absolute hell and it scares me at how normal it's painted to be now."

However Ms Mills has since defended the post, but stressed it was important to explain that while she does "hate autism" she does not hate people who have the condition.

"My daughter has eczema. I hate eczema, it doesn't mean I hate people who suffer from it," she explained.

"I hate what it takes from my children, I hate the added stress on all of us, I hate the stares in public when my children have meltdowns.

"I hate the judgement, I hate people telling me they just need a good smack. I hate the lack of support for carers and the lack of understanding.

"I hate that people glamorise this condition and don't care at the mental stress associated with it."

The mum admitted that her posts had "triggered" many people and she has received lots of backlash.

But she said it was important to share her thoughts to help other parents feel less alone.

"Someone will always find offence in any opinion, thought or feeling you have," Ms Mills said.

"Autism doesn't define my child, so I refuse to glorify something that upsets them and causes them to feel different."

She has, however, been flooded with messages from parents thanking her for putting their thoughts and feelings into words.

"So many feel alone in these thoughts, or feel the pressure of society judging them if they don't love every minute," Ms Mills said.

"Parents need to hear that it's okay to not love all of it. You can love and adore you precious child more than anything and still hate part of the journey.

"Raising a child with additional needs can often be a lonely journey. I just wanted to make other parents feel less alone."

Autism is a condition that affects how a person thinks, feels and interacts Autism Spectrum Australia states. It is a lifelong disability that starts when a person is born and stays with them into old age. Every Autistic person is different to every other. This is why autism is described as a "spectrum".

Originally published as Mum's 'real' parenting post cops backlash