Mum’s outrage after disabled daughter misses graduation

A mum whose disabled daughter was excluded from her school graduation is demanding answers.

A Queensland mum is demanding an explanation after her profoundly disabled daughter was excluded from her own grade six graduation.

Katrina Spraggon, whose daughter Kaitlyn uses cannabis oil for pain and to prevent severe seizures, said she was told by members of staff at Caboolture Special School that there would be no graduation ceremony for the class due to COVID-19.

But the Ningi mother then learnt through other parents at the school, and then via a Facebook post, that there was one.

"To exclude her from her own graduation … and to lie to me about it … I'm amazed (they) could do that," she said.

"I was distraught. I felt disgusted, I felt betrayed."

Kaitlyn Spraggon and her mum Katrina on a holiday on the Gold Coast. Picture: Adam Head

Despite cannabis oil becoming more widely available, Ms Spraggon said no commercially-available product was similar to the homemade recipe she brewed for Kaitlyn.

"I think it's all based on her taking the cannabis oil, because no one else wasn't invited."

"I've had doctors tell me she has to stay on the medicine, otherwise it could be potentially fatal."

Ms Spraggon has filed formal complaints in writing to the Department of Education, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt and Queensland Health.

Now other parents from the school have rallied around Katrina and Kaitlyn, vowing to throw another graduation event in the coming fortnight.

In 2017, Ms Spraggon revealed that she had been illegally making cannabis oil for Kaitlyn to ease crippling hip and spinal pain, as well as seizures, despite threats from health authorities and police.

Ms Spraggon said without the THC oil, Kaitlyn suffered from respiratory failure and cardiac arrest, and she had previously given her CPR for 15 minutes when she didn't have the required dose.

Ms Spraggon said she was "still gobsmacked" by the move, and broke down when talking about how she would break the news to Kaitlyn.

"If she was to know about it, she would be upset," she said.

"She has missed out on that much, to miss out on graduating with her peers, it's unforgivable."

A Department of Education spokesman said the school held an "informal COVID-safe graduation event for students who were present on the day". He said a complaint had been received and it was being investigated.

Originally published as Mum's outrage after disabled daughter misses graduation