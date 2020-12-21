Mum’s horror after ‘brick’ thrown off motorway overpass

Jenny Cooper had a projectile thrown at her windscreen from an overpass on the Sunshine Motorway. Picture: Patrick Woods.

A Twin Waters mother says she's "lucky to be alive" after a large object was thrown from a motorway overpass and smashed onto her vehicle's windscreen.

Jenny Cooper and husband Corey were headed to a long-awaited dinner date in the Sunshine Coast hinterland about 8pm on Saturday when the evening turned sour.

The Coopers were driving along Sunshine Motorway at the 100km/h speed limit.

On approach to the Maroochydore Rd exit and going underneath the Main Rd overpass, an object slammed into their windscreen "from above".

Mrs Cooper, who was driving, said the impact and sound was terrifying.

"I saw the tail end of this object, it was like a brick or big rock, and the whole screen was just shattered," Mrs Cooper said.

"It was so scary, even if it was on a side street, let alone the motorway.

"We were covered in glass shards, it went all over us and the back seat. It looked like glitter."

Jenny Cooper had a projectile thrown at her windscreen from an overpass on the Sunshine Motorway. Pictured with her daughter Lily, 10. Photo: Patrick Woods.

While the Coopers were unable to find the projectile in question, photos from inside their Toyota 4WD show it was large enough to make a 3cm dent in the plexiglas.

Mrs Cooper said she did well not to swerve into a ditch out of shock.

"You never know how to react, but I was surprisingly calm and was able to pull over," she said.

"You hear stories of people dying from stuff like this, but thankfully we are OK.

"We are alive. We are grateful for that."

The Coopers’ smashed in windscreen. Picture: Patrick Woods.

She was adamant that the rock or brick came from the Main Rd overpass.

"They must have timed it and threw it off the bridge as we drove under," she said.

Unfortunately for the Coopers, they never made it to dinner and their planned evening was replaced with a $350 bill to fix the busted windscreen.

"It was out first night out together without the kids in ages," she said.

"But at least we will still have our car for Christmas."

Mrs Cooper said the incident was reported to Queensland Police and said they attended the scene on Saturday night.