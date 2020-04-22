Menu
Mum threatens to ditch online schooling call

by Kate Banville
22nd Apr 2020 7:52 AM
A Townsville mother would rather write off the next five weeks as holidays than put her kids through the stress of trying to school via online amid a state wide crash.

Renee Passmore wants the glitching system to be completely ditched.

"It's not worth the stress and anxiety, especially of the little ones and we're already considering just letting them repeat the year if need be," Mrs Passmore said.

"Everyone would be better off if the education department just wrote off the next five weeks as holidays and condensed the workload into the rest of the term."

 

Students Josie, 6, Anna, 8 and Grace Taylor, 10 with Isabella Dolan, 11 are learning from home during term 2. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Mrs Passmore said it was through no fault of teachers who were trying their hardest to work under 'impossible conditions'.

Mrs Passmore has taken leave from her job to help school their Currajong State School students in Grades 1,4 and 6 while her wife Natasha has been working from home.

She said everyone's emotions were at breaking point over the failed school arrangement.

"My six-year-old can't read and write and they (school staff) said they're not expecting us to be the teacher however she needs help," she said.

"My eight-year-old is behind in reading too so how can they be expected to type in the chat room to their teacher.

"I've got a responsibility to basically make sure they don't have to repeat their grade and it's too much pressure for all of us."

