Mum ‘strangled’ to death by dogs

A mum-of-four has died after being "strangled" by leads which were being pulled on by two dogs.

Deborah Mary Roberts, 47, was discovered by a young girl lying face down in the grass with the leads around her neck at a park near her home in North Wales, UK on July 8.

Passers-by tried to help Ms Roberts and alerted paramedics but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest was told Ms Roberts - who has four sons - was found lying face down with dog leads around her neck which were being pulled on by two dogs, The Sun reports.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Mrs Roberts, describing her as a "true angel" in heartbroken Facebook posts.

"My brothers and I are so overwhelmed by all the lovely comments about my mum. She really was one of a kind and we'll miss her so much," son Callum wrote.

"So utterly devastated for you and your family. Deb you were one hell of a lady. You filled the air with love and laughter. RIP beautiful," a friend shared.

While a neighbour wrote: "Deb was one of the nicest people you'd ever wish to meet."

Her sons Dan, Jamie, Callum, and Jack, have had to organise their mother's funeral, which is due to go ahead in Wrexham today with just 20 people due to coronavirus restrictions.

"This has been really hard as she was loved by so many, but everyone is more than welcome to come outside the crematorium to show their respects," Callum wrote.

The family will also livestream the service on Zoom.

A senior coroner said the post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as asphyxia due to strangulation.

He said there was no suggestion of suspicious circumstances, and a full inquest into her death will be heard at a later date.

The tragic death comes after a spate of unexpected deaths at the hands of dogs, including a baby who was mauled to death at a party and newborn twins who were set on by a family dog turned violent.

Marley Wilander, 17 months, died at a Forth of July party in Illinois, US, when she was attacked by two pitbulls upstairs in a playpen as adults partied downstairs.

The child, who had "bite marks throughout her body", was rushed to hospital but sadly didn't survive.

Marley was upstairs in a playpen at her parents’ friend’s house when the two dogs escaped. Picture: GoFundMe

While in Brazil, twins Anne and Analú, died on June 23, the day they were scheduled to be born by caesarean, having arrived a month early.

Shocked relatives said the dog, a labrador and American foxhound cross, had been the family's pet for five years and was usually docile.

The dog is believed to have become jealous after losing affection from his owners.

