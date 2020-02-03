Mum raises $7000 for Granite Belt schools

DELIVERING SUPPORT: Lucas Bree from Plant Hire Group with Let's Send Them a Truckload founder Racheal Eddy stopping in at Blue Topaz Diner at Severnlea for a quick bite to eat before visiting Dalveen and Ballandean State Schools.

DELIVERING SUPPORT: Lucas Bree from Plant Hire Group with Let's Send Them a Truckload founder Racheal Eddy stopping in at Blue Topaz Diner at Severnlea for a quick bite to eat before visiting Dalveen and Ballandean State Schools.

A JIMBOOMBA mum has helped Granite Belt families head back to school, raising $7000 to help those who need it most.

Let’s Send Them a Truckload founder Racheal Eddy started her water convoy foundation in August, wanting to help out where she could.

“We have been fundraising and helping take water out to the Granite Belt, all with the help of Granite Belt Drought Assist,” she said.

Her latest project involved helping out Granite Belt schools, using her just-shy-of-3000 following on ­social media to her advantage.

“I don’t think anyone should decide whether to buy groceries or send their kids to school,” she said.

Ms Eddy named the initiative “Let’s Send Them a Truckload: Mission Back to School”, working out that covering students’ book fees were needed most.

“We found that this would be the best way to help the parents who are struggling with work and help the kids with the morale,” she said.

“Start the new year off on a good foot, so to speak.

She paired up with ­Granite Belt Drought Assist and Lucas Bree from Plant Hire Group for the initiative to go ahead, with the campaign Let’s Send Them a Truckload accepting cash donations to pass directly onto schools.

“We had nine schools get back to us out of the 14 in the area,” Ms Eddy said.

“They all worked on the P&C system, where the P&C purchased locally and then provided those books for the kids, generally passing that fee onto the parents.

“We wanted to eliminate that passing it back onto the parents and just cover it.”

Ms Eddy said unfortunately they didn’t fundraise enough to cover all nine schools, dropping donated supplies to Ballandean and Dalveen State School, with the remaining funds being evenly spread to the other seven schools’ P&Cs.

“Thirteen back-to-school packs went to Dalveen and 43 went to Ballandean,” she said.

“We made sure all backpacks had all the same supplies in there. There wasn’t one that had more than the other.”

Visit Let’s Send Them a Truckload – Water Convoy on Facebook to keep up to date with Ms Eddy and her latest projects to support the Granite Belt.