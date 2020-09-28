Menu
Madison Lilly Clay lost her car after police seized for a second time within a month.
News

Mum left stranded after second strike on seized car

Ross Irby
28th Sep 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM
A MUM has lost her family car permanently after it was twice seized by police and leaving her with a devastating $18,000 loss.

The seizure was the result of her failing to fully read police paperwork that banned her then-boyfriend from driving it.

Police impounded the Hyundai on the Bruce Highway west of Gladstone for the second time after finding the man behind the wheel, leaving the Ipswich mother and her two children stranded.

Trainee nurse Madison Lilly Clay, 21, from Augustine Heights, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to breaching a police condition on the release of a motor vehicle back to her at East End on the Bruce Highway near Gladstone on July 8.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted a silver coloured Hyundai at Redbank Plains on June 17.

The vehicle was being driven by David Scott Spinks.

 

Sgt Caldwell said Spinks was unlicensed at that time and the car was impounded immediately.

Madison Clay was the owner and made an application to police the next day for its early release.

Sgt Caldwell said police released the car to her but it was subject to nine conditions, including one that prohibited David Scott Spinks from driving it.

Mr Spinks was caught behind the wheel at East End less than a month later.

Sgt Caldwell said police intercepted the Hyundai being driven at speed, with Clay and her two children in the back seat.

Although Spinks was licensed, he was not able to drive the Hyundai as it was still subject to police early release conditions.

Clay did not have the required paperwork with her in the car as legally required.

The court heard her car was immediately confiscated and permanently impounded.

Defence lawyer Leah Scott said Clay was a single mother of two who was completing nursing studies.

At the time she needed to go to Mackay with Spinks to see his mother and they were on their way home when they were pulled over for the second time.

"She instructs she did not read the paperwork properly. She skimmed read the police notice," Ms Scott said.

"She instructs the car was worth $18,000 and that she still owes $10,000.

"Even with the car gone it puts additional financial stress on her."

Ms Scott sought for a small fine given the financial loss already suffered.

Magistrate Andy Cridland told Clay that the maximum penalty for such an offence was a $5200 fine.

He took into account all circumstances, that she no longer has the car and still owes $10,000.

Clay was convicted and fined $200.

