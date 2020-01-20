Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE – In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow.
FILE – In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow.
News

Mum fined $950 for marijuana plants

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE mum has been fined $950 for the two marijuana plants she had been caring for at her home.

Donna Marie Toitaha Van Zyl pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.

The court was told police executed a search warrant at a Tannum Sands home on November 27.

Van Zyl told police her son had planted the two marijuana plants she had growing at the address and she was watering the plants regularly.

Police also found a small amount of marijuana, 100 marijuana seeds, a pipe and an electric grinder.

The court was told the 54-year-old suffered an accident and smoked the drug to treat pain.

She was fined $950. A conviction was not recorded.

court crime marijuana
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Development at a stand still across the region

        premium_icon Development at a stand still across the region

        News “People need to feel that if they invest here that there’ll be a future here longer term.”

        GALLERY: Player’s hit course for pink day event

        premium_icon GALLERY: Player’s hit course for pink day event

        News The postponed Heritage Bank Stanthorpe Charity Golf Day is underway.

        Creeks and dams revitalised following rain deluge

        Creeks and dams revitalised following rain deluge

        News In just the past three days, Stanthorpe has already exceeded it’s January rainfall...

        Debris, water cleared from Cunningham Highway

        premium_icon Debris, water cleared from Cunningham Highway

        Breaking Motorists are advised the highway has reopened. Read on for more information.