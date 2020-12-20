Mum fined $6K+ for ‘spectacular’ string of drug crimes

AFTER fleeing Far North Queensland to escape her criminal ties, this Applethorpe mum racked up a “spectacular” string of offences worth nearly $7000 in fines.

Erin Amelia Vickers was caught driving with meth in her system in Bowen on January 25, and was then busted in a car hiding 53.6g of marijuana, a bong, and a knife on May 12.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the 33-year-old was then caught driving on a suspended licence on May 23 in Mackay.

Vickers’ relocation to Applethorpe didn’t prevent another run-in with the law, with the 33-year-old again nabbed for drug driving on the New England Highway on June 8.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said it was then at 10.30pm on June 14 that Vickers was spotted in a speeding Holden Commodore in Applethorpe.

The driver ignored police officers’ directions to pull over, continuing to accelerate away until the patrol gave up the chase.

Sgt Wiggan told the court Vickers denied any involvement even after dashcam footage was submitted as evidence, and refused to disclose the identity of the driver or any other passengers.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman said her client was battling substance abuse with little support at the time of the offending, and was struggling with not seeing her children, aged 10 and 6, regularly.

Ms Acreman contended Vickers’ move to Applethorpe was to “get as far away from (the area) and a bad situation as possible”, with the 33-year-old now working with mental health services.

Magistrate Julian Noud acknowledged Vickers’ rehabilitation efforts and otherwise clean criminal history, though warned the string of crimes was “pretty spectacular for one’s first offending”.

Vickers pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and one count each of evading police, possessing a knife, possessing dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, possessing property connected to a drug offence, and unlicensed driving.

She was fined $6672.50 and disqualified from driving for three years. Only traffic convictions were recorded.

