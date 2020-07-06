Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene in Sydney. Picture: Nine News
The scene in Sydney. Picture: Nine News
News

Mum, daughter killed in hospital crash

by Sarah McPhee
6th Jul 2020 7:54 AM

An elderly woman has died one day after her daughter was killed when they were struck by a car near Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Grose St - a quiet, one-way street near parking facilities - in Camperdown on Saturday afternoon.

A 62-year-old woman and her 85-year-old mother had been hit by a car around 1.30pm.

The scene on Grose St in Camperdown, Sydney. Picture: Nine News
The scene on Grose St in Camperdown, Sydney. Picture: Nine News

Seven reports the pair were hit by a taxi - pictured at the scene with a dent in its side.

The women were taken to the nearby RPA hospital however the 62-year-old died a short time later, NSW Police said in a statement.

The 85-year-old woman, who was being treated for head injuries, died in hospital on Sunday afternoon.

A taxi inside the police tape. Picture: Seven News
A taxi inside the police tape. Picture: Seven News

Nine reports the younger woman had been taking her mother to a dialysis appointment at the hospital.

The driver of the car, a 69-year-old man, was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

Crash investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Mum, daughter killed in hospital crash

The scene in Sydney. Picture: Nine News
The scene in Sydney. Picture: Nine News

More Stories

daughter fatal crash hospital mother sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        premium_icon ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        News Social media platforms are being urged to clamp down on dangerous misinformation around the coronavirus as thousands of Victorians refuse vital tests.

        $16M proposal to build gardens, galleries and more

        premium_icon $16M proposal to build gardens, galleries and more

        Council News The Southern Downs Regional Council identified five key tourism projects in a...

        WHAT’S ON: Five must-do events on the Granite Belt

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Five must-do events on the Granite Belt

        News Restrictions are easing and events across the Granite Belt are springing back to...

        Claims of yowie sighting on Southern Downs

        premium_icon Claims of yowie sighting on Southern Downs

        Offbeat Brothers' disturbing reports of large figure