Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Mum and son busted having sex by wife

by Hannah Paine
28th Aug 2020 5:10 AM

 

A mother and son could spend up to 20 years behind bars after they were busted having sex - allegedly by the man's wife.

Both say it was the first time such an encounter occurred between them and it had "just happened".

Tony L Lavoie, 43, lives with his mother Cheryl Lavoie, 64, in the US state of Massachusetts.

Police were called to their home on May 20 after reports of a disturbance, local newspaper Sentinel and Enterprise reports.

RELATED: Death sentence for wife killer overturned

Cheryl Lavoie was arrested in May for having sex with her son. Picture: Facebook
Cheryl Lavoie was arrested in May for having sex with her son. Picture: Facebook

When authorities arrived at the home they were met by the cousin of Tony's wife, who claimed her relative had walked in on her husband having sex with his mum and phoned 911.

Both Cheryl and Tony told police that they had consensual sex but said it was the first time something like this had occurred between them.

According to the police report, Cheryl claimed the pair had gotten close over the last few months and had sex after kissing.

RELATED: Cheating husband caught by silly mistake

Son Tony L. Lavoie said it had ‘just happened’. Picture: Facebook
Son Tony L. Lavoie said it had ‘just happened’. Picture: Facebook

RELATED: Dad gets engaged to daughter's ex-boyfriend

"I don't know. It just happened," Tony reportedly told police, asking if he could get treatment.

Police then charged the mother and son with incest, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charge, with a judge ordering the pair not to see each other.

Mother and son will reappear before the court on October 27.

Originally published as Mum and son busted having sex by wife

More Stories

Show More
editors picks mum sex wife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Granite Belt producers hit back at wine dumping claims

        Premium Content Granite Belt producers hit back at wine dumping claims

        News The investigations by Chinese officials rocked winemakers, who are adamant they aren’t in the wrong.

        6yo pens ‘touching’ letter for gel blaster club

        Premium Content 6yo pens ‘touching’ letter for gel blaster club

        Council News The MP’s son is the latest of the region’s youngsters to take their wishlists...

        Revolutionary live music precinct planned for Stanthorpe

        Premium Content Revolutionary live music precinct planned for Stanthorpe

        News Residents are invited to be involved in planning the state-of-the-art entertainment...

        Johnathan Thurston set to touch down on Granite Belt

        Premium Content Johnathan Thurston set to touch down on Granite Belt

        News The rugby league legend will visit hordes of fans as he tours three Stanthorpe...