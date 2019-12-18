Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Multiple stab wounds’: Man dumped outside hospital

by Talisa Eley
18th Dec 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are working to figure out what happened to a man who turned up at a Gold Coast hospital with multiple stab wounds this afternoon.

It appears the man was dumped outside Gold Coast Private Hospital around 1pm with serious stab wounds.

He has since been moved to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police are at the scene waiting to speak with the man.

It is unclear how the man was injured or where he came from, a police spokeswoman said.

Investigations are ongoing.

dumped at hospital injuries stabbing stab wounds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        premium_icon Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        News Get in now if you’d like to be part of this popular event because places are filling up quickly.

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        premium_icon SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        News “IRONIC” decision will see water extracted seven days a week in worst drought in...

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects