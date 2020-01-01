Multiple arrests as Warwick partygoers have raging NYE

WARWICK PARTIES HARD: Some partygoers woke up with more than just hangovers on New Year’s Day. Photo: iStock

WARWICK PARTIES HARD: Some partygoers woke up with more than just hangovers on New Year’s Day. Photo: iStock

WARWICK welcomed in the new year in a wild way, creating a busy evening for emergency services as they struggled to keep up with demand.

Police visited one residence near the Warwick showgrounds twice during the course of the night after neighbours complained of a disturbance.

On the second occasion, around 9.30pm, a 33-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly causing a public nuisance.

“We’d gone there for another job, apparently there was a male causing a disturbance, but then she met us there and started carrying on,” Sgt Ryan Harmer claimed.

The woman allegedly verbally abused police, calling them “f-----g dog c---s.”

“This is my f-----g house,” the woman allegedly said.

“You’re supposed to come to the front door you f-----g dogs.”

Mr Harmer claimed the woman then, allegedly, ran screaming up and down the street before she was finally taken into custody.

She was charged with a public nuisance offence, released on bail yesterday morning and is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on January 29.

Police were latercalled to a gel-blaster shooting on Wallace St.

A family told officers a 19-year-old Warwick man had shot a person square on the nose during their New Year’s Eve gathering, around 2.45am.

Sgt Harmer said police were making inquiries to locate the suspect, who could face assault charges.

“At the end of the day, hitting someone is assaulting them,” he said.

“And it is a weapons-type offence, even though gel blasters aren’t a weapon because that’s how gel blasters are classed under the Weapons Act.”

As the night wore on, the new year festivities amped up at the Malt House on Wood St, where revellers were said to have partied until the early hours.

One partygoer had to be restrained by both security guards and police after she began to allegedly yell and scream at other patrons.

“When police arrived, she continued to yell and scream at them,” Sgt Harmer said.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance at around 5.30am and later released with an infringement notice.

Police intercepted a number of motorists, allegedly finding two drug drivers and one drunk driver in Warwick.

A 19-year-old man was charged with drink driving on Dragon St after he allegedly failed a breath test, blowing a blood alcohol reading of 0.127, more than twice the legal limit.

A 50-year-old man was pulled over on Clarke St at around 8.30pm, where he allegedly failed a random drug test.

A 32-year-old man was also charged with drug driving shortly afterwards at Carmody St.

Both men were issued with a notice to appear at Warwick Magistrate’s Court for drug driving.