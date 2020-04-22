MP’s spending increases by $50K in three months

FIGURES INCREASE: Member for Maranoa David Littleproud’s spendings for September to December, 2019 showed a siginificant increase. Photo: Gary Ramage

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud's spending has increased by more than $50,000 in the past three months.

The Independent Parlimentary Expenses Authority said his employee costs showed the highest increase, rising by more than $40,000.

It showed his office spent $116,631 on employees compared to $70,611 in the previous quarter.

Littleproud's travel expenses, including his travel allowance, overseas travel, domestic schedule airfares, unscheduled travel and other car costs, came to a total of $78,096.

The heftiest cost was Mr Littleproud's unscheduled travel, costing the taxpayer $22,767, which was $18,577 higher than the previous quarter.

With an electorate covering more than 40 per cent of Queensland, Littleproud visited areas such as Chinchilla, Winton, Warwick and Archerfield.

His unscheduled trip from Chinchilla to Winton was the most expensive travel item, costing the taxpayer $8250.

As part of his official duties, he also travelled to places like Maroochydore, Coolangatta, Moree, Richmond, Rockhampton and Toowoomba.

The two most expensive unscheduled trips during this period included a trip from Warwick to Maroochydore that cost $4350 and $4398 was spent on a trip from Richmond to Moree.

The domestic scheduled fares came in at a total of $18,392 and included multiple trips to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Toowoomba, Mildura, Perth, Adelaide and Coolangatta.

His private plated vehicle costs showed a total of $10,339, which was spent on maintanence work, fuel, leases and accidental excess charges.

Littleproud did not make any overseas trips between October and December 2019.

Funds spent on his office facilities showed a decrease of nearly $4000, coming in at $85,921 this quarter.

Office adminstrative costs had dropped by more than $4,000, with a total of $60,344 spent on various items such as printing and distribution items.

The total work expenses for the Member of Maranoa came in at $342,721.94.

The costs covered all expenses between October and December in 2019.

To view the total work expenses for all federal politicians visit the IPEA website.