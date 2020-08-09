Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
Offbeat

MP's campaign slapped with dildo 'attack'

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
9th Aug 2020 7:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A North Queensland MP has been the target of a "dildo attack" after a sex toy was attached to his face on a political campaign sign.

Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan poked fun at the creative critic behind the vandalism on his Facebook page, posing in front of the defaced sign at Dingo Beach with a grin.

A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.

"My campaign has come under dildo attack," he wrote this afternoon.

"Here's hoping the owner from the LNP or Labor comes back to collect it."

A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.

The dildo appears to be attached to the sign with wire in the attempt to insult the MP.

The sign, which is attached to a fence post, is in prime view of passing traffic.

More Stories

editors picks jason costigan politics sex toys

Just In

    US man dies from the plague

    US man dies from the plague
    • 9th Aug 2020 6:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT PROPERTY: 10 Granite Belt listings not to miss

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: 10 Granite Belt listings not to miss

        News The market is ripe with properties ready to be snapped up by savvy buyers or those wanting to fawn at their beauty.

        BOTTOMS UP: Brewers‘ secret to perfect beer

        Premium Content BOTTOMS UP: Brewers‘ secret to perfect beer

        News Granite Belt brewers relish the opportunity to push the boundaries on the iconic...

        CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Premium Content CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Crime Police say the Warwick community is ‘sick and tired’ of teens flouting the law and...

        Coronavirus a lingering threat to Johnny Cash festival

        Premium Content Coronavirus a lingering threat to Johnny Cash festival

        News If organisers cancel the event it would have ‘significant’ economic impacts on the...