Outspoken Queensland MP George Christensen says he has no idea who has been distributing a joint letter he wrote backing the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine.

The Courier-Mail has learnt the letter is being dropped in post boxes in at least two electorates - Wynnum and Logan - however it is unclear by whom or if it is being spread to help or harm the LNP's state election campaign.

Dawson MP George Christensen still stands by the contents of the letter but has no idea who is behind the letterdrop or why.

The Dawson MP confirmed the open letter to Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young was a genuine document that he had posted "some time ago" to his Facebook page.

The letter, written with controversial NSW MP Craig Kelly, asks Dr Young not to extend an order criminalising the prescription of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

Despite strong backing for the drug from Mr Christensen, Mr Kelly and US President Donald Trump, medical professionals and regulators have warned that using the drug for COVID-19 could be dangerous.

A spokesman for Mr Christensen said the letter had been in the "public arena" but he had not authorised the letter box drop.

"It is a document in the public arena and it appears it has been letterboxed to households by a third party," the spokesman said.

"Mr Christensen did not authorise the mail-out, nor was he aware that it was being mailed out.

"Given this, no taxpayer dollars were spent sending this letter out.

"Regardless, Mr Christensen stands by the contents of the letter and hopes hydroxychloroquine will be available for doctors to issue as a treatment in Queensland."

Originally published as MP in dark on COVID letter drop