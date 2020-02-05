MP branded ‘slag’ over work dress

UK MP Tracy Brabin has been criticised for her clothing choice at work. Picture: Twitter/@TracyBrabin

A female politician has been savaged by sexist trolls who labelled her a "slapper" over her decision to wear an off-the-shoulder dress to parliament.

Tracy Brabin, a Labour MP who represents the electorate of Batley and Spen in Yorkshire in the UK, spoke in the House of Commons yesterday while wearing a black evening dress.

Footage of her speech was aired on the BBC - but it was her outfit choice that attracted the most attention from viewers, with Twitter user Lawrence Dovey posted a screenshot of the 58-year-old with the caption: "Is this really appropriate attire for parliament? #DressStandards".

The post went viral, attracting thousands of likes, retweets and comments, with fellow social media users quick to criticise the dress.

"Have some respect woman. You are a public servant, not an actress on a lookout for some rogering. Wear the right clothes for the job," Clive Wynne-Candy posted, calling for a dress code to be introduced.

"Is she showing solidarity with ageing hookers in her constituency?" Eileen Dover wrote, while Paul Sovrano claimed the politician "Looks like she's on the morning after walk of shame".

But those were just the tip of the iceberg, with the shadow culture secretary also variously described as a "slapper", a "tart" and other sexist insults, with Twitter user Lord Haw-Haw posting: "Looks like she was banged over the wheelie bin at the back of the pub last night."

A furious Ms Brabin hit back at critics today on Twitter, posting: "Hello. Sorry I don't have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I'm not … A slag. Hungover. A tart. About to breastfeed. A slapper. Drunk. Just been banged over a wheelie bin. Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder …"

Ms Brabin also told the BBC the response was yet "another example of the every day sexism women face", explaining her dress had slipped slightly as she leaned forward to speak.

"They were playing top trumps on how rude they could be," she told the BBC.

Tracy Brabin took over from Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in 2016. Picture: Twitter/@TracyBrabin

"They are idiots and they are rude but I am not going to lose much sleep over them."

The pollie also had plenty of supporters, with many questioning why a mere shoulder had sparked so much outrage.

WHO IS TRACY BRABIN?

The UK MP is also a former television writer and actress who is best known for her appearances on soap operas suck as Coronation Street and EastEnders.

She became a Member of Parliament for the Batley and Spen electorate in October 2016, following a by-election triggered by the shocking murder of sitting MP Jo Cox.

She was appointed as Shadow Culture Secretary by Jeremy Corbyn last month, succeeding Deputy Labour Leader Tom Watson.

Ms Cox, a mother of two, was on her way to visit constituents on June 16, 2016 when she was attacked by 53-year-old far-right gardener Thomas Mair, who shot and stabbed the 41-year-old multiple times on a local street.

Mair was sentenced to life imprisonment with a whole life order over the brutal murder.