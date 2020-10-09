MOVING ON: Stanthorpe B&B attracts interstate buyers

ON THE MARKET: Grovely House hit the market this week, with interstate interest already popping up.

A TRADITIONAL Granite Belt bed and breakfast has hit the market despite the region’s skyrocketing popularity with tourists.

Stanthorpe’s Grovely House was listed just this week after owners decided it was time to “move on”.

Owner Faith Simon said the popularity of the home from tourists wasn’t enough to keep her and husband Simon on the Granite Belt.

“We’re doing really, really well – we’ve had the best winter we’ve ever had, which is due to COVID,” Mrs Simon said.

“October is absolutely fabulous and we’re getting some nice bookings for summer which is pretty rare.”

The five-bedroom home has operated as a bed and breakfast since it was built in 2000, according to Mrs Simon.

Stephen and Faith Simon were reluctant to sell Grovely House, however a change in business forced them away.

The B&B’s “traditional hospitality” is one Mrs Simon said sets the business apart.

“We live here, too, so we’re on hand most of the time,” she said.

“And we have a lot of repeat clientele and a lot of forward bookings.”

The property has already attracted interest from buyers in New South Wales and Victoria, despite having only been on the market for a week.

Mrs Simon said the hardships the region had endured in the past 12 months was a testament to its growing success.

“As a region, not just Grovely House, we’ve had a tough couple of years with drought, bushfires, COVID, and the black frost recently,” she said.

“We’re a resilient community, so we just grin and bear it and we look forward to welcoming the next guest.”

