Movie grips you from beginning to end

ZODIAC

Zodiac is well worth a rewatch

No one combines slow-burn and thrills quite like David Fincher and Zodiac, even with its 157 minutes runtime, does exactly that. Even when nothing really happens for half an hour, Fincher has you gripped from beginning to end.

Robert Downey Jr and Jake Gyllenhaal play two San Francisco reporters on the chase for the elusive and deadly Zodiac Killer, a serial murderer that that terrorised the Bay Area from 1969.

Watch it: Kanopy

ARRIVAL

Amy Adams is intense in Arrival

Denis Villeneuve is fast becoming one of the most interesting and accomplished directors of this age and Arrival is one of his best, a stirring and unusual story about aliens landing on Earth.

But rather than follow the conventions of the genre, it centres its story on a linguist (Amy Adams) who's recruited to try and communicate with the beings. Arrival is a smart, ambitious drama that explores our relationship with time while beguiling you with breathtaking visuals.

Watch it: iTunes/Google Play

DOWN WITH LOVE

Such good repartee

If Down With Love's eye-catching and inventive costumes alone weren't enough to convince you, then let Renee Zellweger and Ewan McGregor's playful chemistry do the seducing as a feminist author and a bon vivant writer trying to outsmart each other.

An ode to the old-school Doris Day and Rock Hudson rom-coms of the 1950s, this 2003 title directed by Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed is a charming movie oozing with witty wordplay, style and stellar supporting turns from Sarah Paulson and David Hyde Pierce.

Watch it: Amazon Prime Video

KINDERGARTEN COP

Kids are the most terrifying creatures of all

Kindergarten Cop is peak Arnie, combining the macho action man with the goofy side we've seen in Twins, Junior and Last Action Hero. It's such classic 90s cheeseball stuff - and nostalgia is a powerful force.

On the hunt for a drug lord, Detective John Kimble and his partner Phoebe (Pamela Reed) go undercover at a suburban elementary school to ferret out the crime boss' ex-wife. By accident, big, hulking Arnie ends up as the kindergarten teacher and the only thing scarier than a criminal is a classroom full of five-year-olds. Wackiness ensues.

Watch it: Foxtel Now

WALL-E

WALL*E which opens in cinemas on Thursday, September 18.

Pixar are no slouches in the storytelling department, especially when it comes to infusing its family animations with emotional and social significance. Wall-E came out right in the middle on the late-2010s environmental surge, when we thought there was hope for better minds to prevail.

Centuries into the future, rampant consumerism and environmental desolation has rendered the Earth inhabitable. But Wall-E, a lone garbage compacting robot is still trying to clean up, until a probe interrupts him. Captivating and bold with its use of heavy non-dialogue scenes, Wall-E remains one of Pixar's high points.

Watch it: Disney+

BRIDESMAIDS

Funny, funny and oh-so-funny

Of course it's utterly ridiculous that you have to make a female-fronted comedy with a diarrhea scene to "prove" that women are funny, but Bridesmaids did just that for a lot of silly folk.

Directed by Paul Feig and written by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, this wee-you-pants funny movie about a single mid-30s woman coming to terms with the marriage of her best friend is a sweet, honest and hilarious story about friendship. And there are puppies, lots of puppies.

Watch it: Amazon Prime Video/Foxtel Now

THE SAPPHIRES

Feel-good family fun

Based on the 2004 stage play, this Wayne Blair-directed Australian musical-dramedy is the definition of feel-good. It stars Miranda Tapsell, Deborah Mailman, Shari Sebbens, Jessica Mauboy and Chris O'Dowd.

Inspired by a true story, the toe-tapping, smile-inducing movie centres on four Indigenous women who form a touring singing group and after they're spotted by a talent scout, perform for troops in Vietnam during the war.

Watch it: Netflix

