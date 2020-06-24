‘Move with times or move out’: Mayor farewells print media

“TIME stands still for no man.”

Those are the words of Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi as he addresses the changes in local media.

Cr Pennisi said the Stanthorpe Border Post and Warwick Daily News have been constants in his life and will continue to be so, just in a different way.

“We live in a world where everything is changing at a rate some of us find difficult to keep up with,” he said.

“The Border Post and Daily News I’ve known all my life.

“When I was born they were there and for my whole life they’ve provided me information about sporting events, classifieds and all the things that have gone on here over time.

“They’ve been the premium communication tool in my lifetime.

“I’ll certainly miss the print edition.

“What I do to relax is sit in a chair and read a book or the paper.

“A lot of people from my era will relate to what I’m saying.

“There’s no question people will adapt, but maybe people my age might not,” he said.

Cr Pennisi believes the Border Post will remain an important voice for the community going forward.

“I think the electronic version of the paper has a large following, you could argue more than print,” he said.

“You’ve either got to move with the times or move out.”