Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
After settling into Australia like a true native, Zac Efron now has made a move that may indicate he is looking to call Down Under home for good.
After settling into Australia like a true native, Zac Efron now has made a move that may indicate he is looking to call Down Under home for good.
Celebrity

Move may mean Efron is staying in Oz

by Brendan Casey-
7th Jan 2021 7:00 AM

Zac Efron packed up his life in LA in 2020 his year and moved to Australia, and was an immediate hit with locals.

Since then, he found himself a girlfriend, taken on roles in the Australian film industry, and even grown a mullet … truly becoming an Australian resident at heart.

Now, it seems like he could be looking to make the stay permanent, after listing his LA mansion for sale for an eye-popping $7.8 million.

Zac Efron’s LA home is now on the market. Picture: Realtor.
Zac Efron’s LA home is now on the market. Picture: Realtor.

RELATED: Efron's girlfriend spotted alone in Byron

The High School Musical star bought the lavish home seven years ago for $5.8 million, which is located in Hollywood, has four bedroom across two storeys.

The property also has a guesthouse that has its own gym and sauna.

One of the four bedrooms. Picture: Realtor
One of the four bedrooms. Picture: Realtor

RELATED: How Efron got trapped in a locked-down state

Efron, 33, has most recently been working in South Australia for the movie Gold.

He will star alongside Anthony Hayes and award-winning actor Susie Porter, while Hayes will also direct the film, which is based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Polly Smyth.

He has also landed a local project which is headed by his friend and radio host Kyle Sandilands.

Sandilands explained that his company, King Kyle Group, had recently gone into business with a company that organises live pets for children's entertainment.

The second-storey. Picture: Realtor.
The second-storey. Picture: Realtor.

"Zac Efron is going to be one of the voices, Dannii Minogue will be one of the voices, I'll do one of the voices," Sandilands told Mediaweek.

As for Zac's budding relationship with Australian waitress Vanessa Valladares, 25, they reportedly are still going strong.

 

RELATED: Aussie's bold proposal to Zac Efron

Their romance began at the Byron Bay General Store where Valladares was waiting tables and making coffee. It is understood Valladares' boss first encouraged the pair to get to know each other, believing they'd hit it off.

"They were introduced by her boss," a source told Who magazine in September.

Most recently, Vanessa was spotted in South Australia visiting Efron while he films Gold, putting to be rumours they had broken up.

Originally published as Move may mean Efron is staying in Oz

Amazing views from the living room. Picture: Realtor
Amazing views from the living room. Picture: Realtor
Zac is leaving it all behind. Picture: Realtor
Zac is leaving it all behind. Picture: Realtor
zac efron

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farm ransacked as family cared for sick relative, $50k stolen

        Premium Content Farm ransacked as family cared for sick relative, $50k...

        News For the second time in a month thieves targeted a rural community, cleaning out a farm while its owners were away. They rendered the property inoperable after emptying...

        COVID-19 drive-in clinics reopen in Warwick, Stanthorpe

        COVID-19 drive-in clinics reopen in Warwick, Stanthorpe

        News It follows confirmation virus fragments were found in sewage supplies, with...

        Man rushed to hospital after being struck by falling tree

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after being struck by falling tree

        News The Dalveen man had to free himself from the wreckage while injured.

        NAMED: Warwick teen accused of jumping border, armed robbery

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick teen accused of jumping border, armed robbery

        News The 19yo allegedly pulled a knife on a Warwick resident and demanded car keys in an...