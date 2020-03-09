Mountain challenge heralded a success

FUN RUN: Age proved no barrier Sunday morning as runners ranging from south of 10 to north of 60-years-of-age took part in the Apple and Grape Festival’s Fun Run.

Organiser Dan Cuthbert said they were stoked to have 65 runners take part in the event.

“We were really pretty happy with that turn out,” Mr Cuthbert said.

“Conditions were good, the course was challenging which I think people like and we had no complaints or issues.

“There was good representation from out of towners too.”

Jen Morgan, Bec Telfer and Leone Thorne at the Mt Marlay Fun Run.

Mr Cuthbert said the oldest participant was 66-year-old Rae Carlson-Turnwald.

“It’s one of things that everyone can take part in.”

Adrian Jannenga topped the podium in the 10km open men’s run, Jenny Costanzo won the 10km ladies run and Jordan Waterworth took out the 10km junior male division.

Priya Madders won the 5km junior female, Jace Patti the 5km junior male, Marina Waterworth the 5km open female and Tom Marias won the 5km open male run.

Major sponsor, Power Tynan, gave out $750 in prize money for runners.

Mr Cuthbert said the change back to the older format was well-received.

“It was a good event and we’ll look forward to 2022.”