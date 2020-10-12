Menu
A person has died in a traffic crash on the New England Highway.
News

Motorist dies after truck, car collide

Michael Nolan
11th Oct 2020 8:08 AM | Updated: 12th Oct 2020 5:55 AM
PARAMEDICS, police and firefighters were called to a crash near the intersection of the New England Highway and Rifle Range Rd at Greenmount.

They arrived to find a car on fire after it had collided with a truck, about 2.40am.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the truck driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital.

The highway was blocked for several hours.

Investigations continue.

