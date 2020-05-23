Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Motorcyclist killed in tragic highway crash

by Isabella Magee
23rd May 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast man has died after losing control of his motorcycle along the Bruce Highway early this morning.

Police investigators believe the 36-year-old man was travelling south along the highway before he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a pole in Mango Hill just before 2.30am.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and has asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway have since been reopened after the tragic incident left lanes closed for about four hours.

Originally published as Motorcyclist killed in tragic highway crash

crash death crashes motorcycle death road deaths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘FULL FRONTAL’: Man exposes himself to supermarket worker

        premium_icon ‘FULL FRONTAL’: Man exposes himself to supermarket worker

        News ‘Shove social distancing up your a--’. Police say the man flashed the employee when she ignored his harassment.

        Littleproud lashes out at Premier’s border ‘scaremongering’

        premium_icon Littleproud lashes out at Premier’s border ‘scaremongering’

        News The Maranoa MP claims Ms Palaszczuk is ‘trying to put fear into people’ and is...

        Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a difference’

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a...

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how...

        Research shows regional women more likely to face homelessness

        premium_icon Research shows regional women more likely to face...

        News A Granite Belt not-for-profit organisation is urging people not to be ‘too proud’...