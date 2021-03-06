Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A motorcyclist has been killed in a terrible smash. Photo: File
A motorcyclist has been killed in a terrible smash. Photo: File
News

Motorcyclist killed in horror Redlands smash

by Tanya French
6th Mar 2021 7:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcyclist has been tragically killed in an early-morning smash in Redlands.

Police will allege a car, which was travelling southbound along Mount Cotton Road at Mount Cotton at 1.20am today, collided with an oncoming motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old Birkdale man, was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition but was sadly pronounced dead soon after.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old Mount Cotton man, was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Motorcyclist killed in horror Redlands smash

More Stories

Show More
fatal crash redlands

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Premium Content ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Feature Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed the heavy personal toll the COVID pandemic took on her last year, and the moment she thought about giving the top job away...

        FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Education Hundreds of Queensland childcare centres still not up to standard

        Shed 'totally destroyed' in blaze outside Warwick

        Premium Content Shed 'totally destroyed' in blaze outside Warwick

        News Crews have now been battling the blaze for nearly three hours, with reports of...

        Music legend Shannon Noll to star in region’s epic new festival

        Premium Content Music legend Shannon Noll to star in region’s epic new...

        News Former Australian Idol icon to perform along Stanthorpe duo Nine Year Sister and...