MOTHER’S DAY: Sending love to Stanthorpe mums
AS the celebration of mums is quickly approaching, The Border Post asked the younger generation of Stanthorpe what makes their mum so special.
Ashburn siblings
Cooper (6), Grace (3) and Matilda (1) said mum is special because she helps us a lot, and she does lots of drawing with us. Mum loves chocolate and she’s the best mum in the world and she’s full of love.
Ella McGlashan
Ella (12) said my mum is so great because she is kind, caring and really nice. She offers you as much security as possible. She is selfless: If you need something she will go and give it to you. She listens to you when you need someone to talk to, she will always have my back.
Joshua and Isaac Gale
Joshua (12) and Isaac (9) said mum’s special because she’s always there no matter what. When we do stuff that’s really naughty she always loves us and never quits taking care of us.
Morgan and Lilly Mitchell
Morgan (17) and Lilly (12) said mum is not a normal mum. She values experiences and personal growth for us over everything. All questions are treated with respect and worked through together.
Georgie and Aiden Cox
Georgie (9) said I love my Mum because she is funny and Aiden (11) said my mum makes me feel safe and secure.
Searle siblings
Chloe (10) said she loves giving back to the person who cares for her on Mother’s Day, while Ashlin (12) enjoys spending the day doing something special for her mum and Ellie (14) said the family usually spend the day having a picnic at the national park.
Rogers siblings
Karly (17) said I love my mum because she is always there for me. Aliesha (14) said I love my mum because she is the most supporting, caring and fun loving person I know. Natalie (14) said I love my mum because she is very patient and she always cares for me.
Henry Haylock
Henry (6) said my mum is special because she tidies the toy room and plays Lego and card games with me.