MOTHER’S DAY: Sending love to Stanthorpe mums

WE LOVE YOU MUM: Stanthorpe kids tell us what makes their mum so special.

WE LOVE YOU MUM: Stanthorpe kids tell us what makes their mum so special.

AS the celebration of mums is quickly approaching, The Border Post asked the younger generation of Stanthorpe what makes their mum so special.

Ashburn siblings

Cooper, Grace and Matilda Ashburn.

Cooper (6), Grace (3) and Matilda (1) said mum is special because she helps us a lot, and she does lots of drawing with us. Mum loves chocolate and she’s the best mum in the world and she’s full of love.

Cooper, Grace and Matilda with mum Sarah Ashburn.

Ella McGlashan

Ella McGlashan

Ella (12) said my mum is so great because she is kind, caring and really nice. She offers you as much security as possible. She is selfless: If you need something she will go and give it to you. She listens to you when you need someone to talk to, she will always have my back.

Ella and Mum Deborah McGlashan

Joshua and Isaac Gale

Isaac and Josh Gale

Joshua (12) and Isaac (9) said mum’s special because she’s always there no matter what. When we do stuff that’s really naughty she always loves us and never quits taking care of us.

Isaac and Joshua with mum Melinda Gale.

Morgan and Lilly Mitchell

Lilly and Morgan Mitchell

Morgan (17) and Lilly (12) said mum is not a normal mum. She values experiences and personal growth for us over everything. All questions are treated with respect and worked through together.

Lilly and Morgan with Mum Annie Mitchell.

Georgie and Aiden Cox

Georgie and Aiden Cox

Georgie (9) said I love my Mum because she is funny and Aiden (11) said my mum makes me feel safe and secure.

Georgie and Aiden with mum Shannon Cox.

Searle siblings

Ellie, Ashin and Chloe Searle.

Chloe (10) said she loves giving back to the person who cares for her on Mother’s Day, while Ashlin (12) enjoys spending the day doing something special for her mum and Ellie (14) said the family usually spend the day having a picnic at the national park.

Elizabeth, Ashin and Chloe Searle with mum Michelle Ladd.

Rogers siblings

Karly, Aliesha and Natalie Rogers.

Karly (17) said I love my mum because she is always there for me. Aliesha (14) said I love my mum because she is the most supporting, caring and fun loving person I know. Natalie (14) said I love my mum because she is very patient and she always cares for me.

Karly, Aliesha and Natalie with mum Michelle Rogers.

Henry Haylock

Henry Haylock

Henry (6) said my mum is special because she tidies the toy room and plays Lego and card games with me.