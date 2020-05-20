Mother of three, farmer gets the nod from Pauline Hanson

AFTER an unsuccessful tilt at federal politics, Rosemary Moulden will try her hand at a run for state government.

Ms Moulden was announced today as One Nation’s candidate for the Southern Downs in the October 2020 state government election.

From working in an orphanage in China to starting her own homoeopathy business in Warwick, Ms Moulden has been endorsed by Pauline Hanson.

She will take on incumbent Member for Southern Downs James Lister and Labor candidate Joel Richters.

The Murray Bridge mother of three spent most of her working career as a nurse until retiring in 2015.

“The nursing skills were just as handy on the farm after my husband and I decided to buy our 600 acre property back in 1984,” Ms Moulden said.

“We run Angus beef cattle which isn’t my favourite breed because they’re a bit wild, but I’m hoping their untamed nature has better prepared me for the savage behaviour of politics.”

One Nation polled particularly well in Southern Downs at the 2017 state election, with candidate Josh Coyne securing 36.9 per cent of votes.

In the 2019 federal election, Ms Moulden secured 34.14 per cent of the two-party preferred result in Queensland’s largest seat of Maranoa.

“It’s the future of farming in this state that really has me concerned.

“The Labor party has destroyed the spirit of our farming sector with their aggressive Vegetation Management Act, which robs the viability of land use and makes turning a profit so much harder, especially when you’re confronted with drought on top of the problem.

“Farming only has a future in Australia if we have water, and that’s why it’s critical Queensland invests in the Hybrid Bradfield Scheme.

“It was a One Nation policy we took to the 2017 state election and we will push it even harder at this election to have it built.”

Ms Moulden has questioned the future of her own family farm and hopes when the time comes, one of her children will continue their legacy.

“At some point, my husband and I will need to make a decision to either hand the stockwhip over to the kids or have it framed as a reminder of our farming history.

“My preference is to see them take the farm over, not let it go.

“I’m determined to start pushing back against the city politicians who are too quick to demonise farmers.

“People like Jackie Trad and Annastacia Palaszczuk underestimate the economic value farmers and regional Queensland bring to the state and it’s time we put a rocket up Labor and the LNP who’ve failed us for too long,” she said.