Mother-daughter duo aiming for council re-election

DESPITE the trials and tribulations of political life, Lisa Atwood says she ran for local government, inspired by her own councillor mother.

Stanthorpe born and educated, Mrs Atwood now serves as a councillor in the Brisbane City Council ward of Doboy and intends to run again this March.

"Been there for nine months now. I've loved it. I feel very, very blessed," Mrs Atwood said.

Her mother, Southern Downs Regional Council's Marika McNichol, is in her first term and plans to run again this March as well.

"I have absolutely loved being in council," Cr McNichol said.

"It has been the blessing of my life. I've got to know so many people and community groups."

Tasked with the Transport, Infrastructure and Water portfolios, Cr McNichol carries some big responsibilities on her shoulders.

If re-elected she said seeing the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Stanthorpe relocated would be a top priority.

"You've got to look 20-30 years ahead and think what do I want for this area in 20-30 years and how can I make it better," she said.

Seeing the Warwick bypass delivered and upgrades to Accommodation Creek bridge at Ballandean are other projects she wants to see out.

"That's why I've enjoyed council. I've put things forward and they're progressing.

"It's good for the community and that's why you get into council."

For her daughter, it's that endeavour to support your own backyard that drew her into politics.

"Growing up in our household mum and dad would talk about politics.

"It wasn't a taboo subject.

"I always liked that our family wasn't just sitting there whingeing … they were more like 'well if you want change you need to talk to people'.

"It's just so rewarding to help. You talk to people and see a need and work towards it."

Mrs Atwood used a visit to Stanthorpe this week to deliver donated school stationary and equipment, from her ward, to Granite Belt schools.

The Queensland local government elections will be held March 28.