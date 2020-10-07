Motel owners find new use for family home

NEW VENTURE: Michael Jensen (and wife Lucille) will turn their home into a homestay for the wider community.

NEW VENTURE: Michael Jensen (and wife Lucille) will turn their home into a homestay for the wider community.

A STANTHORPE motel is on the verge of expanding its business, with the motel owners set to turn their family home into a short-term accommodation.

Granite Belt Motel owners Michael and Lucille Jensen made the decision to convert their Bridge St home after attempts to sell the property failed.

Mr Jensen hoped the four-bedroom home, which is only a short distance to town, would attract an up-market clientele.

“It’s a bit more spacious and if there’s families or a group that want to get away and want something a bit more up-market, this might be for them,” Mr Jensen said.

“It’s a beautiful property and it’s right on the creek with gardens, so we’re hoping it will be really popular.”

The Granite Belt has seen a growth in demand from tourists, as the country’s number one travel destination from June to August.

The four-bedroom home will be able to sleep up to eight people once approved by council.

The Bridge St homestay is expected to be managed through the motel’s current booking services once up and running.

“We believe that tourism is on the way up and since Queensland has opened up, things are getting busier, not quieter,” he said.

The homestay is yet to receive approval from the Southern Downs Regional Council, however Mr Jensen hoped to have the home listed as soon as possible.

“We’re hoping to have it done by Christmas but earlier if possible – we’re in the throes of ordering new furniture and bedding to get it up and running as quickly as possible,” he said.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

STATE ELECTION: What Stanthorpe businesses want

ONES TO WATCH: Developments to watch in Stanthorpe

NEW ERA: Iconic Vincezo’s building back on market

Pubs, wineries reveal impact of relaxed restrictions