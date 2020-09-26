MOTEL HALTED: Approved High St plans grounded

READY FOR NEW OWNERS: A development approved block of land has hit the market after owners are no longer wishing to go on with the project.

THE property of a proposed motel for the Granite Belt has been put up for sale despite the increased tourism demands across the region.

The 16-room motel with a three-bedroom manager’s residence at 79 High St, Stanthorpe would have been the 13th accommodation provider in the town’s business district.

The property’s real estate agent Tony Johnson said the 2,022 sqm site had received little interest from buyers.

“The owner was going to do the building himself, but now the opportunity is there for someone else,” Mr Johnson said.

“It’s been tough times with COVID and banks aren’t lending on this stuff.

“From a business point of view, Stanthorpe is a very good tourism town and with the new dam, I think that will help safeguard the region, which will give longevity to tourism in the area.”

Development of the proposed motel site has not started, with the property still featuring the original home.

The approved layout of the 16-room motel on High St.

Building applications for the motel were submitted and approved by Southern Downs Regional Council in 2018.

At the time, the council recommended the motel adhere to the current streetscape design of any nearby residential homes.

With tourism across the region rising following coronavirus lockdown, Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker was confident the if it was built, the proposed motel would flourish.

“We’ve had an influx of new visitors to the region,” Mr Parker said.

“We might have a need for more capacity in a post-COVID world, we don’t know.”

The High St property was approved in 2018 by the Southern Downs Regional Council.

