Most shocking MTV Awards outfits ever

What exactly will one of the year's most raucous awards shows look like in a year unlike any other?

There's still some mystery about how this year's MTV Video Music Awards, airing live Monday from 10am on Foxtel, will play out in this year of coronavirus.

We know this year's ceremony will be held across several open-air venues in New York, but what form the music industry's wildest red carpet will take remains to be seen.

While we wait - lets look back on some of the most shocking MTV Award looks of all time …

Miley Cyrus circa 2015. Picture: Getty

Christina Aguilera. Picture: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Gaga’s iconic 2010 meat dress. Picture: Getty

Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan and THAT red carpet moment. Picture: Barry King/WireImage

Cher recreates her Turn Back Time outfit in 2010. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Miley twerks on Robin Thicke (remember him?) in 2013. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Katy Perry and rapper Riff Raff give a double denim salute to Britney and Justin in 2014. Picture: Getty

Macy Gray and her album promo dress, 2001. Picture: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Wow – Chrissy Teigen at the 2015 ceremony. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gaga circa 2009. Picture: Getty

Madonna’s French fantasy for a 1990 Vogue performance. Picture: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Why so blue, Gwen Stefani? Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Miley again? She’s had more MTV outfits than I’ve had hot dinners. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

Someone get Lady Gaga a bandaid, stat. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty

Miley, yet again. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Amber Rose in 2014. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Amber Rose again, this time with Blac Chyna. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lil Kim with an iconic 90s look. Picture: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty

Pink, looking frazzled. Picture: KMazur/WireImage

Britney Spears in black leather, 2002. Picture: KMazur/WireImage

Britney and friend. Picture: Kevin Kane/WireImage

The Britney and Madonna kiss that made world headlines. Picture: Scott Gries/Getty

Fergie, you do you. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pammy and Tommy … is there a more 90s image? Picture: Evan Agostini/Liaison

Lil' Kim, surprisingly covered up, 2000. Picture: Nick Elgar/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj, human Magic Eye. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty

Amber Rose, latex kitten. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicki Minaj, probably didn’t realise before you left the house, but that skirt is a teeny bit see-through. Picture: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Blac Chyna came off second best in a fight with a lampshade. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The MTV VMAs air live from 10am Monday August 31 on Foxtel's MTV Channel. You can catch the pre-show from 8:30am.

Originally published as Most shocking MTV Awards outfits ever