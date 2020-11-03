Menu
Most revealing Melbourne Cup photos

by Victoria Nielsen
3rd Nov 2020 5:26 AM

 

Getting stuck into the beers before midday is perfectly normal for punters attending the Melbourne Cup.

What follows usually ends in a mess of people lying on the ground in their finest outfits and fascinators, plenty of people playing stacks on and an unusual amount of people playing with bins.

With crowds not permitted to attend the 2020 Melbourne Cup due to COVID-19, here we take a look back at some of the most debauched moments captured after Australia's biggest race.

These two seem to have forgotten what a bin is for, but hey, they look happy. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Stacks on. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
No garden is safe. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Now you see it. Picture: Yuri Kouzmin
Now you don’t. Picture: Yuri Kouzmin
This bloke thought he was turning up for a wet s-shirt competition. Picture: Jason Edwards
I hope they washed their own shirts when they got home. Picture: Jason Edwards
This is what chivalry is all about. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Getting up can be a struggle after a long day in the sun. Picture: Craig Borrow
No better time than Cup Day for a nap. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
It’s a popular scene. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
This is your only option when the Pringles run out. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Paris Jackson played up to photographers by sticking her nose against the glass of the Myer Marquee at the 2017 Melbourne Cup. Picture: Stuart McEvoy/The Australian
The shoes are off for this racegoer at the 2013 Cup. Picture: Hamish Blair/AAP
These boys decide to cool off after a few. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Wearing high heels will do this to anyone. Picture: Jason Edwards
This happy couple celebrate at the 2013 Cup. Picture: Nicole Cleary
That’s a tough way to phone home. Picture: Jason Edwards.
This bloke prepares for lift-off. Picture: Mark Stewart
He’s found a friend to join in on the action. Picture: Mark Stewart
”What did you do at the Melbourne Cup?” Answer: Backflips. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP
There’s always gotta be one. Picture: Mark Stewart
There’s no other option but to take the heels off in weather like this. Picture: Jason Edwards
Come to the races, they said. It’ll be great, they said. Picture: Alex Coppel
This woman gets a helping hand up some stairs. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
My worst nightmare. Picture: Alex Coppel
This lady took a phone call in the very conveniently placed garden. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
More stacks on. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/AAP
Someone might have lost a bet. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Sometimes you want to get up, but you don’t want to leave your drink behind. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images
If you haven’t had a photo taken of yourself like this at the Melbourne Cup, did you even go? Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images
This guy really, really loves the Melbourne Cup. Picture: Jason Edwards
These punters have an impromptu game of limbo. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
What the aftermath usually looks like at Flemington. One day the crowds will return.
This Melbourne Cup racegoer pushed Acting Superintendent Steven Cooper into the garden in 2015. Picture: 7 News
