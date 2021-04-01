Morgan likely ‘won’t play again’ for Cowboys

Cowboys captain Michael Morgan’s playing days are likely over as the premiership winner faces battling crippling pain in his shoulder.

Cowboys captain Michael Morgan’s playing days are likely over as the premiership winner faces battling crippling pain in his shoulder.

Cowboys captain Michael Morgan's playing days are likely over as the premiership winner faces battling crippling pain in his shoulder for the rest of his career if he doesn't pull the pin.

Morgan missed the Cowboys' Round 3 clash with the Titans due to a chronic shoulder injury and The Courier Mail's Peter Badel believes he has played his last game in the NRL.

"My mail is that Michael Morgan won't play again," Badel said on SEN 1170 Mornings.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? > Get your 14-day free trial now & start streaming instantly >

LATE MAIL: All the latest team news, ins, outs and injury clouds ahead of Round 4

"I would love to be proven wrong on this one, Morgan has been a fantastic player for the club, he's a champion bloke.

"We'll never forget that pass he threw to save North Queensland in the Grand Final against the Broncos in 2015.

"He's a premiership hero, he's done it all in rugby league.

"It's now a matter of, if he's to play on, the pain would be so bad that he'd have to deal with it for the rest of his career."

MORE NRL NEWS

TRANSFER WHISPERS: McGuire shown the door as Reynolds responds to Cows link

COVID BREACH: NRL investigates potential COVID breach by players at boxing bout

'ABSOLUTELY': Legend calls on Broncos to sign 'useful' Reynolds in club rebuild

The 29-year-old playmaker has scored 58 tries in 168 games for the Cowboys, while also representing the Maroons and the Kangaroos 12 times each.

Badel revealed that the Cowboys have approached the NRL about an injury-related payout for Morgan, who is on a deal worth around $1 million a season until the end of 2023.

Get all the latest NRL news, highlights and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Sign up now!!!

"At age 29 he's weighing it up, I'm told the Cowboys have asked about a payout from the NRL," Badel said.

"He'll know more in the next week, he's talking to doctors at the moment but I don't think he'll play again.

"It'll be a sad way for him to end, but if he was to play he'd be battling pain every week."

Originally published as Morgan likely 'won't play again' as Cowboys approach NRL over $3m contract pay-out