Crime

More will be charged over alleged park gang rape: Police

by Chris Clarke
31st Jan 2021 4:13 PM
Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says more people will be charged over the alleged gang rape of two teenage girls in a Brisbane park last year.

The teenagers were threatened with broken glass and drugged before being gang raped on a park bench by 10 men in suburban Brisbane park, police have alleged.

Police said the horror attack on the 15-year-old girls happened at Calamvale District Park, 31 Formby St, just days after Christmas by carloads of men of mainly African appearance.

A man accused of the alleged rape of two girls in a Brisbane park. Picture: Supplied
Police also alleged the girls were plied with "stupefying drugs" at the time.

"This is an absolutely sickening, sickening incident and it's something those young girls will have to live with for the rest of their lives," Ms Carroll said.

"Investigations are ongoing and I expect that more perpetrators will be held to account as a result of that offence."

"I do know that we're looking at a number of other offenders at the moment. All I can say is that it was just horrific.

"To think what has happened to two young girls with a number of men - an extraordinary amount of offences - and there will be more people charged."

So far four men have been charged with 40 offences including 16 counts of rape and nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

 

 

The Queensland Police Commissioner says more people will be charged following the alleged gang rape of 15-year-old girls in Calamvale District Park in December. Picture: Richard Walker
Calamvale District Park. Picture: Richard Walker
Two men aged 22 and 21 from Acacia Ridge and Runcorn will appear in Richlands Magistrates Court on Monday.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, of Woodridge and Hillcrest respectively, faced Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

Police are currently DNA testing a condom allegedly linked to the 20-year-old, the court heard.

Ms Carroll offered her condolences to the women and said they would be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

"It is completely unacceptable and utterly horrific," she said.

"My heart goes out to those two young girls who were only 15 years of age. I don't know how you recover from such trauma. People need to be held to account."

Originally published as More will be charged over alleged gang rape: Police

brisbane crime editors picks gang rape sexual abuse allegations

