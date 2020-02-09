MORE TO COME: Forecast promising for region

GONE UNDER: Park Road completely submerged near Queens Park on Sunday morning.

SOUTHERN Downs residents are rejoicing after recent rainfall has increased the region’s water supply by 5.05 per cent in less than 24 hours.

Warwick’s main water supply, Leslie Dam currently sits at 12.82 per cent after 72mm of rain fell overnight.

The increase to dam storage levels has bought Warwick a further two and a half years of water according to Mayor Tracy Dobie, who said 15 per cent was close to three years of water.

“It’s been amazing when you think about it, we’ve had almost as much rain in 2020 as we had throughout all of last year,” Mayor Dobie said.

“Connolly Dam is sitting at about 47.5 per cent and water continues to flow quite steadily into it.

“As of 8am this morning, Storm King had 40ML come in over the last few days, which is just under a month’s worth of water.”

With water still steadily flowing into the region’s three dams, a forecasted wet week is expected to further increase storage levels.

An upper trough moving across the region has brought the significant rainfall according Bureau meteorologist Peter Markworth.

“There has been plenty of moisture and two surface troughs across the region,” Mr Markworth said,

“The inland trough has been the trigger and the upper trough has been the catalyst.

“This allowed for the showers and thunderstorms to be sustained and slow moving.”

The region is still expected to experience further rainfall, with showers and thunderstorms forecast for the coming week.

“We are still expecting rain throughout the majority of the week, as we go into late next week, we will start to see that tend ease,” he said.

“Most of this rain will be restricted to coastal areas but that is because of the upper trough which was acting as the catalyst is starting to weaken, not offering as much support.

“Despite the showers and storms starting to ease into next week, it doesn’t look like it’ll get much hotter.”

With a minor flood warning still active for large parts of the Condamine River, Mayor Dobie said residents should remain cautious on the road.

“There has been significant washaway on some of our dirt roads,” she said.

“Our council staff have started cleaning up the debris on some of these roads, but these roads aren’t all going to be repaired immediately.”