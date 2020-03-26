More jobs go as hotel delays planned opening

MORE Tasmanian hospitality workers have been stood down after it was announced the Crowne Plaza Hobart hotel opening would be indefinitely delayed.

InterContinental Hotels Group said yesterday due to "unprecedented circumstances across the globe" it would not be opening the new hotel at the end of the month as previously planned.

The hotel is the final part of the Icon Complex development by the Kalis Group.

⁠"Words cannot describe how saddened we are right now," the company posted on social media.

"These are uncertain times for everybody and we are doing everything we can to protect one another and the broader community."

Crowne Plaza Hobart hotel general manager Linda Collis told the Mercury about 110 employees had been stood down as a result.

She said the reopening date remained "undefined" and would be subject to decisions made by the federal and state governments on border restrictions.

