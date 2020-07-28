Menu
EXPOSURE TO CHEMICAL: Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have inquired into a reported chemical incident at a South Burnett plant. Picture: File
News

More details released on Burnett worksite chemical incident

Sam Turner
24th Jul 2020 4:53 PM
WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) have inquired into a reported chemical incident at Alkaloids of Australia.

Paramedics and fire crews attended the incident on July 22, with a woman in her 30s transported to Kingaroy Hospital after inhaling chemical fumes.

A WHSQ spokesman said they made inquiries into an incident at Alkaloids Australia in Memerambi.

"WHSQ has been advised a worker wearing appropriate PPE, including a full face respirator, showed signs of exposure to duboisia powder," he said.

"She was taken to Kingaroy Hospital for observation and released soon after. "

The spokesman said Alkaloids of Australia is investigating whether the respirator was faulty, with reports of a chemical spill and fire on site denied.

At this stage, WHSQ said it will not be investigating the matter.

alkaloids of australia kingaroy hospital qas workplace health and safety queensland
South Burnett

