MORE CHANGE: Students’ setback on end-of-year celebrations

OFF THE TABLE: This year’s Stanthorpe State High School Awards Night has been cancelled amid strict coronavirus restrictions.

STUDENTS at Stanthorpe State High will celebrate the end of the school year differently this year, with the cancellation of the annual awards night.

The difficult decision to not hold the event was sparked by strict and ongoing COVID-19 regulations on large gatherings.

Principal Justin Kuskie said the school couldn’t accommodate its 750 students, teachers, family and friends in the Stanthorpe Civic Centre while maintaining social distancing.

“The structures and process required with RSVP-ing and having people there in the grouping, logistically it wasn’t possible,” Mr Kuskie said.

“Like everything at the moment, we’re trying to work out a way to have our regular practices but aligning them with the requirements we have to work with.”

Mr Kuskie said students had taken the disappointing news well and would still be recognised for the academic and sporting achievements from the year.

“That’s the brilliant thing, everyone has been really understanding,” he said.

“We’re looking to have the awards presented during parade and year level times during Term 4.

“We still want to recognise the students’ achievements but in a modified structure format.”

With the school year drastically different to prior years, Mr Kuskie said teachers were already looking ahead to measures for 2021.

“We’re going to need to work out how we are going to go forward with activities and events,” he said.

The changes to the whole school celebrations won’t stop the Year 12 formalities, according to Mr Kuskie.

“Graduation is at the end of term 4 and we have plans for that to occur for whatever the situation looks like,” he said.

“(The year 12s) are certainly holding only their graduation dinner very tightly.”

