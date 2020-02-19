More Aussies on cruise ship diagnosed with coronavirus

The quarantined ship Diamond Princess is pictured through barbed wire at Yokohama port. Picture: AP

The quarantined ship Diamond Princess is pictured through barbed wire at Yokohama port. Picture: AP

Thirty-six Australians from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan have tested positive for the deadly new coronavirus.

The infection number has risen by 12 since the last office update.

The three dozen Australians are being treated for the virus in Japanese hospitals close to the ship and will be unable to travel on the Qantas evacuation flight.

Details provided to News Corp Australia show passengers will fly out of Tokyo's Haneda Airport by 1am Thursday, landing in Darwin about 8.30am.

Pre-flight screening will begin mid morning tomorrow with passengers told to wear their face masks and specially coloured wristbands before disembarking about 6pm.

The quarantined ship Diamond Princess is pictured through barbed wire at Yokohama port. Picture: AP

About 200 Australians on board the quarantined cruise ship in Japan are preparing for the evacuation flight to Darwin as they face further coronavirus infection risks and another two weeks in confinement.

Many are worried about being exposed in transit, especially after American passengers fell ill or were diagnosed during the operation early this week that took more than 300 people back to the United States.

It became increasingly apparent on Tuesday that quarantine measures on board have failed, something that has led to the intervention of foreign governments.

Canada, Hong Kong, Italy and South Korea are also sending planes to bring citizens home.

More than 450 passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess have tested positive for coronavirus in the largest outbreak cluster outside mainland China.

The Japanese government placed the luxury liner under a quarantine order when people on board began falling ill at the start of the month. The isolation period ends on Wednesday.

Australian couple Ellis and Kimberly Vincent says passengers were allowed to mingle for a day and a half before lockdown.

Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said all passengers have been tested with a throat swab, with final results expected today.

New South Wales retiree Kimberly Vincent said she and her husband Ellis will do everything possible to protect themselves in transit.

"Our biggest worry is being on the aircraft, and being on the buses. We'll be wearing masks from the moment we open our cabin door until the moment we arrive in Howard Springs," said the 73-year-old.

Everyone who takes the flight is required to enter a 14-day quarantine, on top of the fortnight they have been locked down on the Diamond Princess.

Mr Vincent speculated there were a number of factors that have allowed coronavirus to spread on board. "I don't think you can point the finger and blame anything specific as this is unknown territory," he said.

But it could be a case of too little, too late: "We were allowed to mingle for a day and a half after the port call in Naha when it was known there was a problem.

"Not enough people were tested originally, and people were on the decks together and I think that was a risk.

"Something seems to be fundamentally wrong with the Japanese health system if they can't quarantine a ship that's tied up on a wharf."

One of the reasons that Prime Minister Scott Morrison has given for the airlift is that expert medical advice suggests it remains unknown how the virus is spreading.

The United States' top infectious diseases official Dr Anthony Fauci told USA Today that the on-board quarantine has not worked.

"I'd like to sugar-coat it and try to be diplomatic about it, but it failed. Something went awry in the process of the quarantining of that ship. I don't know what it was, but a lot of people got infected on that ship," he said.

Aside from the Diamond Princess, Japan is dealing with about 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus including one fatality.

Authorities are scrambling to contain the outbreak, encouraging people to work from home and to avoid crowds. Next month's Tokyo Marathon has been cancelled for 38,000 recreational runners who had entered the race.

A Chinese man wears a protective mask as he walks by closed shops in a nearly empty commercial street in Beijing, China. Picture: Getty

It came after Wuhan's health bureau announced hospital director Liu Zhiming had died from coronavirus despite "all out" attempts to save him.

He is the seventh healthworker to die among the more than 1700 doctors and nurses who have become sick.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said Liu had made "important contributions in the work of fighting and controlling" the virus.

During that process, "unfortunately he became infected and passed away at 10:54am Tuesday morning at the age of 51 after all-out efforts to save him failed," the commission said.

Chinese men wear protective masks as they play table tennis at a local park in Beijing, China. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Apple stocks fell after it told the market it will fall short of its revenue forecasts in the fiscal second quarter because production has been curtailed and consumer demand for iPhones has slowed in China.

Apple's stores there are are either closed or operating on reduced hours.

Technology stocks led the selling.

Apple shed 2.7 per cent.

Chipmakers, which also rely heavily on China for sales and supplies, broadly slid.

Intel shed 1.9 per cent.

Banks and energy stocks also fell.

It came as China was forced to forfeited a Davis Cup tie because their men's tennis team cannot travel to Romania next month.

The International Tennis Federation cited "increased restrictions in response to the current coronavirus outbreak" for the decision, announced on Tuesday.

China were to play in Piatra Neamt, Romania, on March 6-7 in a World Group I playoff.

The ITF said Romania will advfell after it told the market ance to a World Group I tie in September. China will drop into World Group II.

The death toll in mainland China due to the virus named COVID-19 had risen to almost 1900 on Tuesday, with more than 72,000 confirmed cases.

The outbreak has caused numerous sports events in China to be cancelled, postponed, or moved, and has affected the ability of Chinese teams to travel for competition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned all Chinese citizens from entering Russia. Picture: AP

Russia says it would ban all Chinese citizens from entering its territory from February 20, in a drastic measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, local news agencies said.

"The entry of all Chinese citizens via Russia's state frontiers will be suspended from February 20 for work travel, private travel, study and tourism," Vice Prime Minister in charge of health, Tatiana Golikova said, according to agencies.