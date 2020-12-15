Mop and pop it! Teen’s wild Macca’s twerking frenzy

A teen who grabbed a mop and allegedly twerked so much at a McDonald’s that police were called is also accused of a string of other offences.

A teenager who allegedly twerked her way into trouble with the law at a Queensland McDonald's is also accused of assaulting police just a day after the fast food escapade, a court has heard.

Layla Cheyne North did not attend Dalby Magistrates Court on Tuesday for her first mention, after police charged her in November.

Ms North, 18, is alleged to have committed a public nuisance at the Dalby McDonald's about 12.30am on November 20.

Court documents allege she was repeatedly twerking, performing handstands and stumbling around the restaurant and attempting to grab a mop.

Police will also allege she jumped onto the food counter and continued to twerk as officers arrived before attempting to lock herself in a public rest room.

Just a day after the alleged offence, Ms North is also accused of being a public nuisance outside the Criterion Hotel Dalby, a licenced premises.

During that incident it is further alleged she obstructed and assaulted a police officer and damaged a watch-house cell.

She is facing seven charges, including public nuisance, wilful damage and assaulting and obstructing police.

During her brief mention on Tuesday, Magistrate Tracy Mossop adjourned Ms North's matter to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court as she had moved to that area.

The court was told she would plead guilty to the charges.

Ms North was ordered to appear in person on January 7 next year and her bail was continued.

