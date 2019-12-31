Money and jobs on the way, says Littleproud

STRENGTH IN ADVERSITY: Littleproud highlights how the region has made it through drought. Picture: Glenn Hunt

“The resilience and determination of the Southern Downs community in 2019 is an inspiration.

Tested by drought, bush fires and water security, the people from this place have stepped up.

And as a Government we will continue to step up.

We will continue to find ways to keep the future bright for our children as we did with the $5 million grant for upgrades to St Mary’s School in Warwick.

This will also give a boost to local businesses and tradies.

Across the region there will be continued support for our industries and workers.

The extra $1.5 million delivered to the Southern Downs Regional Council by the Coalition for safer roads, under the Roads to Recovery program will build efficiency into the area.

There has been nearly $140 million provided for the Roads to Recovery program in drought affected communities nationwide.

Roads are the life blood of the Southern Downs.

Safer more efficient road networks means that when the drought breaks livestock and produce get to sales yards and markets quicker and in better condition.

Trucks can get heavy goods to customers and farmers, giving them all the chance to earn an extra quid.

The federal government and farmers who have both made the lion share of contribution towards the $84 million Emu Swamp we hope the state government will finally provide final approvals so that construction can start in 2020.

There will be more jobs that will drive economic growth and build an even stronger community thanks to the federal governments Building Better Regions Fund with hopefully the completion of John Dee new cold storage facility that will create 130 new jobs and secure the existing 600 there.

And the stronger community will have the chance to give back as well with the 2019/2020 Volunteer Grants now open.

While the challenges are there, my 2020 vision is one where the Southern Downs continues to show strength through adversity, inspire one another and lend a hand to mates.”

