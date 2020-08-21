Menu
Crime

Moment police raid home of convicted conman

by Alister Thomson and Chris McMahon
21st Aug 2020 6:31 PM
CONVICTED fraudster Anton Muntz - previously known as Marius Anton Ackerman - has been arrested on fresh fraud charges.

Police said at 7am this morning they executed a search warrant at Muntz's Hope Island address where "numerous" computers, printers and telecommunications equipment were seized.

Police will allege that Muntz, 51, was running a fraudulent finance brokerage company under the name Citi Private Capital.

Muntz has been charged with one count each of carrying on the business of committing fraud and disobeying a lawful order.

Anton Muntz when he was known as Marius Anton Ackerman.
Anton Muntz when he was known as Marius Anton Ackerman.

Police said investigations are ongoing and they are keen to speak to anyone who has had dealings with Citi Private Capital.

Muntz has previously been convicted of fraud.

 

Originally published as Moment police raid home of Coast conman

anton muntz court crime fraud marius anton ackerman

