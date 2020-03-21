WATCH: the moment police arrest two men over Ross killing

Image from police video showing the arrest of two people in relation to the deaths of Shane Ross and Cameron Martin.

POLICE will allege that the bikies charged over the execution-style murders of Shane Ross and Cameron Martin did a "dry run" first.

Alleged Lone Wolf gang members Brodie Singh, 42, and Nathan Miller, 34, fronted Southport Magistrates Court yesterday charged with two counts of murder with a 'serious organised crime', circumstance of aggravation and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police last night released video showing the arrest of the pair.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a third man, also alleged to be a Lone Wolf bikie, in New South Wales. That man, Garry Brush, 31, attended the funeral of Shane Ross's mother five weeks before his execution-style death.

Police the scene at Martin Sheils Park in Tallebudgera where the body of Shane Ross was found. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

The Bulletin can also reveal Brush was at Mr Ross's funeral, where he sat among friends of the bikie turned Monstr clothing businessman.

Singh claims to be the national president of the Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang on his social media pages, police will allege.

Mr Ross and his Monstr Clothing business partner Mr Martin were killed in October last year in Martin Sheils Park, Burleigh Heads. Mr Ross was shot in the park, while Mr Martin was wounded while trying to flee, police allege.

Detectives walk a man into the Southport police station last night. Picture: Jerad Williams

Shane Ross's father Les told the Bulletin yesterday that he was shattered hear the allegations that a "friend" of his son's could be involved in his murder.

"I'm shattered mate," he said. "One of the blokes who police think did it was actually at my wife's funeral and Shane's funeral. He was supposed to be a friend of my son.

"He was shaking hands with everyone at my son's funeral. Some of my son's mates are so cranky, how could you think of anything like that? I was even shocked.

"He was at my wife's funeral and knew how shattered my son was. Shane was still grieving for his mum. Five weeks after, police (claim) he was in on the killing.

"I cannot believe it. One of Shane's mates rang me and told me he was sitting right next to the bloke.

"I was asked by the police if I knew all the boys at Sharon's funeral. About 10 minutes later my daughter came out of her bedroom and she had her mother's sign-on book from the funeral and his name was in it."

Shane Ross with his mother Sharon in hospital.

Mr Ross said he wasn't sure if he knew the other men allegedly involved in his son's death.

"I don't know the other two, but Shane used to be part of the Lone Wolf group years ago. I might even know them, but I'm not sure.

"I feel a lot easier now that there has been arrests, but I just can't believe somebody who made out they were a friend of Shane, was allegedly involved.

"He was actually at the church, at the funeral."

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith told a press conference yesterday that police would allege the murder of Shane Ross had been planned and that Mr Martin may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We will be alleging that it was clearly a vicious and premeditated crime, where we've got members of the outlaw motorcycle gang the Lone Wolf organising a meeting with the victims and shooting them dead," Supt Smith said.

"We can show evidence that they did a dry run, for the better terminology, around what they were going to do.

Police at the scene where the body of Shane Ross was found at Martin Sheils Park in Burleigh Heads. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

"These people were so-called friends of the victims and to do this just shows, clearly indicates the viciousness of these gangs and it doesn't matter who you are, if it suits their purposes for greed, or whatever the motive is, they will do anything to anyone.

"They (the family) were upset, these people were known to the victims, in some respects they were friends of the family."

Supt Smith said police were still trying to work out a motive for the alleged murders.

"No, we don't. One of the challenges at the moment is working out the motive, there is a number of different motives that we are looking at.

"Both men have a history with some people that are known for violence, we also know they probably owed money to other people and we believe that probably Mr Martin was a victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We're looking at other people now in relation to their relationship to the crime, before and after the offence."

During their brief court appearance yesterday, both Singh and Miller blew kisses at supporters in the courtroom as they returned to the watch-house.

Singh's solicitor, Danielle Heable, of Dib & Associates, did not apply for bail.

Miller's solicitor Jason Grant, of Grant Lawyers, also did not apply for bail.

A brief of evidence was requested for the matters.

Police prosecutor Daniel McShane said the brief involved "significant telephone intercepts" and it was a "complex investigation" with an operation that's "spanned some months".

The men were remanded in custody and the matters adjourned until June 18.

