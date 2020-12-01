Harrowing dashcam footage reveals just how lucky a motorcyclist is to be alive after a terrifying brush with death when a ladder rack fell off the back of a Ute on M1.

Vision posted on Dash Cam Owners Australia shows the shocking impact of what happens when objects fall at speed on a busy motorway, directly in the path of two motorcyclists.

The motorcyclist in the front of the vision clips the ladder rack and swerves into the left hand lane in front of a vehicle before the rider is thrown into the path of a Ute in the far left lane.

It occurred on Friday, November 27, at about 5am on the M1 northbound at Yatala.

The vision was sent to the Facebook page by the rider, who said he was "very lucky" to have escaped the crash with minor injuries.

"Very lucky the car behind me had a dashcam to catch this bike crash I had on the m1 on Friday," the Facebook post read.

"It was on the m1 heading north between ormeau and yatala. it was a ladder rack off a ute."

Dash Cam footage from the M1 crash shows the moment a motorcyclist made a lucky escape after dodging a ladder rack which fell off the back of a Ute. Note the dashcam time stamp is incorrect. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook

High Acuity Response Paramedic Scott Brown spoke the morning of the crash, reminding motorists to secure their load in the vehicle before travelling.

"He was able to control the bike for a little bit longer before coming off," Mr Brown said on Friday.

"He is very lucky considering the mechanism, he has very minor injuries that he's been transported to hospital for treatment."

It was the second incident in November where a fallen object on the highway has caused a serious motorcycle crash.

Craig Ward, 53, was killed on the M1 earlier last month after a ladder flew off the back of a trailer on the M1, sparking a multi-vehicle pileup near Nerang.

Originally published as Moment motorcyclist escapes death on M1