Model's coronavirus career U-turn

A top fashion model who walked for the likes of Dolce and Gabbana has revealed she's moved into a care home to work with residents during the coronavirus crisis.

Harriett Rose, who is signed to top London agency Select, told on her Instagram page how she is working at the unnamed care home.

The model, who has walked in runway shows as well as appearing in magazine spreads, added that none of the people under her care had died.

Tagging the home as being in Herne Bay, Kent, she said yesterday: "One month ago I moved into a care home that I've recently started working at, for a one month lockdown period in order to ensure the safety of the residents during a peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To say it's been tough would be an understatement!

"But with great pleasure I can say that we have been so lucky to have not lost any resident or member of staff OR contracted ANY cases of the coronavirus during this period.

"The quite literal blood sweat and tears, hundreds of hours on minimal sleep and not giving up, were all worth it!

"We are all SO blessed and we feel so proud of our huge achievement.

The model revealed how she had lived at the care home for the last month to prevent any coronavirus outbreaks. Picture: Instagram.

"We send all our love to all the other care homes and care workers who are continuing to do an amazing job!"

Harriett added: "Stay home! Keep to social distancing and WASH YOUR HANDS. Together we will get through this! Stay smiling and stay positive."

Her inspirational post was greeted with joy from her 5500 followers.

One man said: "That's awesome stuff, keep it up."

Another added: "Well done Harriett, you're doing amazing."

Harriett ended her post to encourage others to stay home and wash their hands. Picture: Instagram.

Harriett revealed she was working in the home as government ministers tried to carve a path out of the strict lockdown and to a "new normal".

But the ease in restrictions are not expected to be introduced for several weeks as the government sticks to trying to drive down COVID rates as low as possible.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman confirmed Downing Street was looking at loosening restrictions to let Brits enjoy the outdoors.

"We're looking at a range of possible easements of social distancing measures," he said.

The model’s work uniform. Picture: Instagram.