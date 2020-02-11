Model’s bitter fight over nude pics

A burlesque dancer who admitted to sending nude pictures to a 13-year-old boy and asking him to keep his virginity intact for her also had an online stoush with a photographer who took nude photos of her.

Bethany Edgecombe, also known as Blondie Australia, is accused of grooming a Queensland teenager with text messages that included encouragements like: "Don't tell your mummy."

A Current Affair reported yesterday that Ms Edgecombe allegedly continued to message the 13-year-old after he revealed his age, declaring in screenshots shared by family members that "I really must be a pedo cos that's so hot".

Messages from Bethany to a Queensland teen.

In the messages, she insinuated that the pair could meet up.

On the streets of Melbourne, the 20-year-old was confronted by reporter Dan Nolan. She told him "I don't care! I don't care about any of this" before flashing her bare breasts at the camera.

Today, the NSW woman, who describes herself as an exotic dancer, has gone into hiding, deleting her social media accounts.

But a video from a disgruntled photographer paints a not-so-charming picture of her exploits.

In a 14-minute video published in January that re-emerged after Ms Edgecombe's appearance on ACA, photographer Marcus Dibble accuses the 20-year-old of trying to ruin his reputation after a nude photo shoot went wrong.

Mr Dibble said after the hour-long photo shoot, he sent Ms Edgecombe several nude photographs. According to Mr Dibble, she was initially happy with them, but when she complained about the fake tan looking dark on her elbow, things began to sour.

Mr Dibble claims Ms Edgecombe refused to pay him to edit the photographs and then used her sizeable social media following to criticise his business, telling her followers to "be warned".

Blondie Australia posted messages about her photographer on Instagram.

"I told her she has to pay me again if she wants to re-edit the photos and then straight away … she posts (messages complaining about me) to her 90,000 followers".

The messages allegedly referred to Mr Dibble as a "grifter".

The child grooming accusations against Ms Edgecombe first emerged on Facebook where the mother of the 13-year-old boy shared screenshots of conversations between 20-year-old and her son.

"This creature is a paedophile who has tried to groom our son when was 13 years old with nudes, filthy text messages, video chats and phone calls," she wrote in a Facebook post seen by news.com.au.

"She also planned on meeting up with him to take his virginity whilst up here visiting (the Gold Coast).

"Mothers check your children's Instagram! Better still don't let them have it! These people are real and dangerous!!!"

In messages obtained by ACA, Ms Edgecombe allegedly wrote to the teen while he was at the movies with his mum and attempted to coerce him into sending her nudes.

"Now … Show me what I do to you?" she wrote.

Ms Edgecombe flashed the camera when she was confronted.

"Sneak off to the bathroom bad boy. Sneak off and don't tell your mummy."

When she was confronted by ACA, Ms Edgecombe flashed her breasts at the camera. Later, when she had calmed down, she admitted she did send the messages but had no plans to meet up with the boy.

Queensland Police this morning told news.com.au they were looking into the matter.

"These matters can take time to thoroughly investigate, particularly when a forensic examination is required," a spokesperson said.

"The matter is still under investigation and detectives are making every effort to finalise

this as a priority."

News.com.au has approached Ms Edgecombe for comment.

Bethany Edgecombe, AKA Blondie Australia.