Model activist ‘shaken up’ after facing court over pig theft

VEGAN model and alleged vigilante animal "rescuer" Lauren McGeachin says despite being "shaken up" after appearing in a Brisbane court over her role in an alleged piglet snatching, she is facing criminal charges for the "right reasons".

The swimwear model and activist was charged with entering a premises with intent and stealing an animal that is stock after posting videos to Instagram of a "piglet rescue" at Cameron Pastoral Company's Pittsworth piggery in November last year.

She posted several videos of the inside of the piggery, which is near Toowoomba, and others of herself with the piglets before being charged by police.

McGeachin, 27, was expected to be sentenced in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday but instead had her matter adjourned so she could be given a copy of the brief of evidence against her.

Vegan activist and model Lauren McGeachin.

When asked outside court whether she intended to formally enter a plea of guilty to the charge McGeachin said: "I can't really go into it just for my own, kind of, safety, I will talk about it at a later stage but just not right now, I'm so sorry".

Videos of the piggery are captioned saying: "These individuals want to live but are bred to die because you want to eat them".

In later videos posted to her Instagram profile under a highlight reel titled "court" McGeachin said: "We rescued piglets a few months ago and I am now being charged with rescuing them and those two piglets have now been taken and put in a holding area for the meantime. I'm not really sure where they are or how they are, which sucks".

Lauren McGeachin has more than 70,000 Instagram followers.

The woman who has more than 70,000 Instagram followers said she was "a bit shaken up" after appearing before the court in Brisbane on Wednesday.

"I definitely don't like being here but I'm here for the right reasons," McGeachin said.

Vegan activist Lauren McGeachin outside court earlier this year. Pic Annette Dew

McGeachin was one of several people who allegedly broke into the piggery in the middle of the night on November 10, 2019.

The Nudgee model was supported in court today by another vegan animal welfare activist, who was sentenced after her social media postings, showing the inside of a Darling Downs piggery, also led to her being charged.

Brianna Lee Thauer, 21, in January pleaded guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court to entering with intent and stealing six piglets in November.

The court heard McGeachin's matter would likely be moved to a Toowoomba court but would be adjourned to Brisbane for the next mention.

Her matter was adjourned until August 12.

