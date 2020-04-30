Menu
MOBILE TESTS: Black lung and other dust diseases are on the rise.
Mobile lung tests for mineworkers a step closer

30th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
A MOBILE screening truck to test mineworkers in regional areas for lung dust disease is a step closer after the Queensland Government announced today it has awarded the contract for the mobile service.

The Miners Union said the mobile service was important to make sure current and retired

mineworkers didn't miss out on important lung checks, including X-rays and lung function

testing, due to lack of access to medical facilities.

"We fought for a mobile service because we know that there has been a major gap in assessing mineworkers' lung health, with the tragic consequence that black lung and other dust diseases are on the rise," said CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth.

"We welcome the announcement today that it is a step closer with a contract being awarded.

"The success of this service will depend on it being truly independent, so current and retired

workers are confident that mining companies have no influence over how their health is being

assessed or managed.

"We look forward to the new mobile van getting on the road and we will continue to stand up

for better services and for justice for mineworkers affected by dust lung disease."

As at March 31, there were 145 confirmed cases of mine dust lung disease in Queensland.

Central Telegraph

