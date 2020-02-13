Menu
Dan and Steph Mulheron.
MKR stars speak out about ‘disturbing’ online hate

Jessica Cook
12th Feb 2020 2:45 PM | Updated: 13th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
MKR stars Dan and Steph Mulheron have spoken out after a barrage of hate was directed at them on social media.

The pair said they were heartbroken after reading comments and messages they described as "disturbing."

This week on the reality TV show, the Hervey Bay pair appeared to convince others to score another team lower in order to stay on the top of the leaderboard.

The pair took to Facebook and said the scene was twisted and far from what happened on the night.

"It was edited very poorly," Dan said.

"You saw 15 seconds of a 15-minute, intense conversation and at the end of the day three teams came up with that score together.

"It wasn't strategic, we genuinely thought it was worth a six and it wasn't just us, the other two teams that were there on the night felt the same."

Steph said watching the scene play out on Monday night was gut wrenching.

"It is a day we never thought we would have to go through," Dan said.

"We went through the show both seasons knowing we could hold our head high."

The couple wanted viewers and internet trolls to remember the contestants they watch on the hit reality show "are people too".

"Everyone who is on MKR has put themselves out there," Steph said.

"They have feelings and families too.

"Online bullying is not acceptable, bullying in general is not acceptable."

